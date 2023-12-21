Doncaster Rovers players spread festive cheer with annual visit to city's children's hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The players, alongside team management, visited the hospital to spread holiday cheer, deliver gifts and give the children who will be in hospital over Christmas a chance to meet their sporting heroes.

Manager Grant McCann and captain Richard Wood joined their teammates from Doncaster Belles, Chloe Baren and Brad Hey of the Doncaster Rugby League in their mission to bring festive cheer and smiles as they made their way around the bays on the Children's Ward and Children's Observation Unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster's sporting teams have always had a strong commitment to their local community and recognise the importance of supporting those in need.

Grant McCann meets a young fan at Doncaster children's hospital.

True to this vision, they succeeded in creating unforgettable moments for children who might have felt they were missing out by spending the holidays in hospital away from festivities.

One young patient, Evan, is even a season ticket holder and was very excited to meet the players. He was overjoyed to be able to see them up close and chat to them one-on-one.

Maxine Deakin, Play and Activity Leader at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: "We can't thank the players and the organisers of this visit enough for the difference they have made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spending time in hospital is always difficult, but this is especially true for children who are receiving inpatient care over the Christmas period.

Players made the annual visit to meet patients.

"This visit took their minds off their illnesses and treatments for a little while and brought some cheer to their day - and they certainly have a story to tell now,” she added.

In addition to the visit, Doncaster Rovers made a very generous donation of £500 which will help to enhance patient experience at the hospital - allowing healthcare colleagues to provide little extras that make staying in hospital that bit more comfortable.

Manager Grant McCann said: "Visiting the Children's Ward is always a highlight of our busy Christmas period and we're thankful to the staff and patients for giving us such a warm welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We met some wonderful characters during the visit and they put smiles on our faces as much as we did them.

Young patients got the chance to meet their sporting heroes.

"Spending any length of time in hospital is never easy and we appreciate that it is even more difficult at this time of the year so we hope we brought of cheer for the kids and their families.

"We thank the Club Doncaster Foundation, Elite Pro Sports, our Academy and commercial partners for their kind donations to the presents we took along for the children and the wards."

A Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust spokesman added: The Doncaster Rovers FC community outreach initiatives have always been highly regarded, and this visit to the children's ward is yet another example of their dedication to making a positive impact in Doncaster.