Doncaster Rovers players drop in at garage to back campaign to re-open airport
A string of Doncaster Rovers players have given their backing to the fight to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
Several first teamers stopped off at Doncaster’s Stadium Garage, owned by local businessman Mark Chadwick, who has been leading the fight to re-open the airport.
Goalkeeper Thimothée Lo-Tutala, Jamie Sterry, Hakeeb Adelakun and Owen Bailey proudly displayed the Save DSA banner when they visited the garage in Heavens Walk.
Mr Chadwick’s Facebook page was instrumental in a petition calling for the airport to re-open.