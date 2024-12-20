As Christmas approaches, football shirts remain a popular gift for friends and family. However, their cost has risen dramatically over the past decade.

To uncover which clubs offer their fans the best deal, sports equipment retailers Net World Sports has analysed historical shirt prices across the football league to reveal which clubs charge fans the most. This data has then been used to predict how much football shirts may cost 10 years from now.

Key Findings:

Doncaster Rovers are saving their fans £5 on their football shirt, whereas Fulham are charging £21.62 above inflation price.

Doncaster Rovers offer the best shirt prices in the country - saving fans on average £6.

Blackburn are saving fans £2.93 on their football shirt, whereas Chelsea are charging their fans an extra £20.56 above inflation

Carlisle and Accrington are both saving fans £2.34 on their football shirt whereas Newcastle are charging £19.12 above inflation and Sheffield Wednesday £18.66

Fulham had the biggest increase with a staggering 74.65% cost increase since the 2014/15 season. Despite spending six of the last 10 seasons outside of the top division, the cost of an adult shirt is currently £80, placing it among the top 10 most expensive in the country.

Over the past decade, Coventry City fans have suffered through relegation to the fourth tier of English football as well as facing uncertainty around the ownership of their stadium. While the situation is much calmer now fans are left paying the price with Coventry shirts increasing in cost by 74.63%.

Sheffield Wednesday came in with the third-highest shirt price increase over the past decade, with the cost of an Owls shirt increasing by 74.58%. The Yorkshire club has the most expensive adult shirt in the Championship costing £69 despite only finishing in 20th place last season.

Currently, the average cost of an adult’s shirt across the Premier League is £72.60 however Net World Sports predicts that this is due to rise to £112.46 in 10 years. Likewise, the cost for junior shirts is going to increase from £53.15 to £77.69.

Chelsea will lead the way with the most expensive shirt with the average price coming in at £125.05, while Fulham and Newcastle will round out the top three with their average shirt expected to cost £122.57 and £114.36 respectively.

Doncaster Rovers are predicted to offer the most affordable shirts in the 34/35 season with the average cost of their shirts expected to be £45.20. Accrington Stanley (£45.72) and Carlisle United (£45.73) are also predicted to be among the three clubs with the lowest shorts prices.

Of the 78 clubs studied, 59 increased their shirt prices at a higher rate than the CPI’s clothing inflation rate over the past decade.

Fulham and Newcastle have increased their shirt prices the most above inflation, with their shirts costing 46.9% higher than the general inflation rate for clothing.

Fans of London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham have also seen the cost of their shirts rapidly increase over the past decade with shirts costing 40.5% more than inflation-adjusted estimates. Aston Villa has shirts priced 37.8% above what inflation would predict.

Doncaster Rovers provides the best deal, pricing adult shirts at £48, which is 9.8% below inflation. This saves fans £5.20. In the Premier League, Southampton is the only team with prices slightly below inflation, at 0.81%. Additionally, Championship clubs Millwall, Stoke, and Blackburn also maintain prices below the inflation rate.