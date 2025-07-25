Doncaster Rovers: Mayor hosts reception for champions - but some fans left fuming

League Two champions Doncaster Rovers have been honoured with a civic reception by the mayor – but some fans have been left fuming at the behind closed doors event and after a promised open top bus tour failed to materialise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant McCann and his side were welcomed to the celebration at the Corn Exchange by Mayor Ros Jones last night – nearly three months after securing the title on the last day of the season to earn promotion to League One.

Players, management and staff were there to toast Rovers lifting the trophy, secured with a 2-1 victory at Notts County on May 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But plenty of supporters were upset at the private celebration and the lack of bus parade.

A civic reception was held for Doncaster Rovers at the Corn Exchange.

One supporter fumed: “This is very frustrating. Us loyal fans pay our money to watch the mighty Reds and we can’t even celebrate with the team.

"Whoever made this decision to have this behind closed doors now, months later. I don’t get it.

"A lot of Rovers fans are p***** off.”

Another shared: “Pity there has not been a parade through town on an open top bus for the fans to celebrate,” while another added: “Too little, too late.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players were honoured for their League Two title win.

Civic Mayor, Councillor Tim Needham, was joined by city MPs Sally Jameson and Lee Pitcher at the event.

Coun Needham, said: “Congratulations Doncaster Rovers on a truly fantastic season. Football provides a shared experience. It unites communities, fosters local identity, and builds pride.

“Doncaster Rovers’ success last season has done all of that and more. It has lifted spirits across the city, brought people together and created a feel-good factor that goes far beyond the boundaries of the Eco-Power Stadium.

“With the new season fast approaching, I would encourage everyone to get behind Doncaster Rovers and show their support for the club in League One!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann with civic mayor Coun Tim Needham.

Mayor Jones added: “It has been a great honour to welcome Doncaster Rovers and guests to the Corn Exchange to celebrate their title-winning season. The event was a fantastic opportunity to recognise the team’s outstanding achievement and present the players with their well-deserved winners’ medals.”

“I would like to express my immense pride over their phenomenal achievements, which are felt across the city, and I’m very much looking forward to seeing what next season will bring!”

Meanwhile, from a club perspective, Chief Executive of Doncaster Rovers FC, Gavin Baldwin, said: "It is a proud moment for all at the club to see our title win honoured by the mayor and City of Doncaster Council and we thank all involved.

"With just a few days to go before we begin the season back in League One, the civic reception in the fine surroundings of the Corn Exchange was a brilliant way to set up Grant McCann, his staff and players for the challenge ahead. It is the perfect boost to be reminded of the excitement the club's achievements have generated across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players gathered at the Corn Exchange for the Civic Reception.

"The positivity of promotion and a league title has been carried across the summer, along with superb preparations for the new season and we are all really excited by what is to come. We hope to see plenty of people coming out to support the team, starting next weekend against Exeter City."

Back in April, just before the mayoral election, Mayor Jones had told supporters: “Following the incredible match on Saturday which has secured promotion to League One, the City of Doncaster continues to celebrate this phenomenal achievement.

“I am proposing that City of Doncaster Council host a Civic Reception at our Mansion House for Doncaster Rovers, alongside an open-top bus tour through the City of Doncaster.

"I have already spoken with club officials about this and council officials will work with them on the arrangements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers then held a hastily arranged trophy lift in front of more than 3,000 fans at the Eco Power Stadium a few days later – before jetting off on holiday to Ibiza – with the bus tour never taking place.

It has left a sour taste for some supporters with many venting their frustration online.

Doncaster MP Lee Pitcher was among those in attendance.

One fan said: “It was an absolute joke how the council handled the planning. We must have been the only team to win a title that didn’t have a city centre celebration.”

Another wrote: “It’s embarrassing,” while another shared: “It’s a pity fans weren’t allowed in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And another shared: “You shouldn’t celebrate winning the league in July or June. It should have been straight away. It’s like me celebrating my 21st birthday when I am 50."

But some fans took a different view and one said: “The club did not want that kind of celebration. Why are supporters harping on about this, it’s embarrassing.”

And another added: “You know what, f*** the parade. The lads going on the lash in the Sal and then round town still in their training kit was ten times better than any parade.”