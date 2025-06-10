Doncaster Rovers' League Two trophy goes on tour across the city

Jubilant Doncaster Rovers are celebrating their League Two title success – by taking the trophy on tour across the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrations for the club becoming champions will live long in the memory and Rovers bosses are determined to continue to spread the glow of glory far and wide.

A spokesperson said: “We are taking the trophy on tour around the city - visiting schools and businesses to give the people of Doncaster the opportunity to view the silverware and have pictures taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the support of our partners at Keepmoat, the Trophy Tour will continue over the next few months as Rovers prepare for the return to Sky Bet League One.

Doncaster Rovers are taking the League Two trophy on tour across the city.

“Already, thousands of young people in particular have been visited by the tour, either through their school or at the annual Doncaster and District Junior Football Sunday League presentation evenings where the trophy took centre stage.”

Marketing manager Mark Hughesman said: “Only a small handful of clubs get their hands on such a magnificent piece of silverware each year and we are very proud to have the League Two trophy with us.

“And we want the whole city to be proud as well because our supporters played a huge role in us winning the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to visit as many people as possible with the Trophy Tour so look out for us around the city.

“The visits so far have been really enjoyable and it’s been great to see so many smiles on faces - particularly the youngsters.

“We thank our long-time friends at Keepmoat for providing their support to the tour as partners.”

Almost 4,000 people were visited by the trophy during the first week of the tour with plenty more to come in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant McCann’s side secured the title on the very last day of the season, beating Notts County 2-1 to lift the silverware in front of overjoyed fans.

It came just a week after Rovers secured promotion from League Two with a thrilling win over West Yorkshire rivals Bradford City – who were also later promoted themselves – in joyous scenes at the Eco Power Stadium.