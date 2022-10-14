Doncaster Rovers launches Fit Rovers project for new and expecting parents

The Fit Rovers Families course, which will run at the club’s Eco-Power stadium as part of Club Doncaster's Fit Rovers scheme is a completely free course funded by the NHS.

Run by Lauren Platts and Amber Perkins, the six week course will focus on a number of areas and is for parents pre and post pregnancy to come along and engage in free support, advice, physical activity, and fun sessions to make people feel prepared and confident for their journey into parenthood.

The first pilot course is going to be for new parents (post pregnancy). The first course will start Wednesday 9 November at 1pm. This will be held at Foundation Fitness, Eco Power Stadium, DN4 5JW.

The Fit Rovers Families project is for new and expecting parents.