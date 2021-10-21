Doncaster Rovers launch poppy shirt to honour war heroes on Remembrance Day

The design is the latest in a number of iniatives by the club to honour the nation’s war heroes.

A percentage of profits from all full priced sales will be donated to the Royal British Legion.

Made from lightweight performance fabric, the black and red shirt is adorned with the Doncaster Rovers badge and covered with a poppy design.

Doncaster Rovers have launched a poppy themed shirt.