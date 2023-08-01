News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers friendly game goal helps punter land £25,000 from £5 bet

A goal from Doncaster Rovers helped a punter scoop a £25,000 win from a £5 stake.
By Darren Burke
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 11:29 BST

The subsititute’s second half goal in Saturday’s win over Port Vale at the Eco Power Stadium was crucial as part of a 12-fold accumulator bet – with a 96th minute winner by Everton securing the unnamed punter the huge cash pot.

The bet looked set to fail only for Amadou Onana to score in 96th minute – the only goal of the game as the Toffees beat Stoke 1-0 in a pre-season friendly.

Priced at 4891-12, the winner picked up £24,459.24 after predicting the results of 12 games correctly

George Broadbent celebrates his goal v Port Vale which helped a punter win £25,000.George Broadbent celebrates his goal v Port Vale which helped a punter win £25,000.
George Broadbent celebrates his goal v Port Vale which helped a punter win £25,000.
William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps said on the win: "Pre-season friendlies are famously difficult to predict.

"It will be hard to find another football bet this campaign to top this 12-fold off-season win.

"The final stages of the Stoke City versus Everton match must have been nerve-wrecking as the other results had come in.”

