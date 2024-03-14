Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The project will launch on March 18 between 10am and noon and is aimed at helping people with cancer get help and support.

Greg Carroll, health and well being officer for Club Doncaster Foundation, said: “If you have recently had a cancer diagnosis or you are undergoing orwaiting for treatment, in remission, or wanting to support a friend or family member please book on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The aim of the launch day is for you to help us sculpt the future of the project in order for us to help as many people as possible within our community.

Doncaster Rovers is launching a new cancer support project.

"So please come along and help us tailor the course to be as successful as possible.”

Sessions will offer exercise as well as support for mental health and well being.