Doncaster Rovers' Fit Rovers scheme launches cancer support project
The project will launch on March 18 between 10am and noon and is aimed at helping people with cancer get help and support.
Greg Carroll, health and well being officer for Club Doncaster Foundation, said: “If you have recently had a cancer diagnosis or you are undergoing orwaiting for treatment, in remission, or wanting to support a friend or family member please book on.
“The aim of the launch day is for you to help us sculpt the future of the project in order for us to help as many people as possible within our community.
"So please come along and help us tailor the course to be as successful as possible.”
Sessions will offer exercise as well as support for mental health and well being.
You can find out more via [email protected] and you can book a place HERE