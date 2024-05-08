Doncaster Rovers fans urged to join huge city centre march ahead of play-off game
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hundreds of fans are being asked to join the Red and White March which will stop off at a number of pubs before heading to the stadium for the game against Crewe Alexandra – with Rovers just 90 minutes from another potential trip to Wembley for the League Two play off final.
Grant McCann’s side picked up a 2-0 win in Monday’s first leg encounter and overjoyed fans are rallying behind the club and on Friday the march will gather at the Lord Nelson pub in Printing Office Street at 6.15pm led by a drummer.
It will then stop off at The Yorkshire Grey on Hall Gate at 6.20pm, The Salutation at 6.30pm and Hyde Park WMC at 6.45pm before continuing to the stadium for the game which kicks off at 8pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.