Doncaster Rovers fans urged to join huge city centre march ahead of play-off game

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of fans are being asked to join the Red and White March which will stop off at a number of pubs before heading to the stadium for the game against Crewe Alexandra – with Rovers just 90 minutes from another potential trip to Wembley for the League Two play off final.

Grant McCann’s side picked up a 2-0 win in Monday’s first leg encounter and overjoyed fans are rallying behind the club and on Friday the march will gather at the Lord Nelson pub in Printing Office Street at 6.15pm led by a drummer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...