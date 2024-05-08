Doncaster Rovers fans urged to join huge city centre march ahead of play-off game

Fans of Doncaster Rovers are being invited to join a colourful and noisy supporters’ march from the city centre to the Eco Power Stadium ahead of Friday’s League Two play-off second leg.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th May 2024, 09:02 BST
Hundreds of fans are being asked to join the Red and White March which will stop off at a number of pubs before heading to the stadium for the game against Crewe Alexandra – with Rovers just 90 minutes from another potential trip to Wembley for the League Two play off final.

Grant McCann’s side picked up a 2-0 win in Monday’s first leg encounter and overjoyed fans are rallying behind the club and on Friday the march will gather at the Lord Nelson pub in Printing Office Street at 6.15pm led by a drummer.

It will then stop off at The Yorkshire Grey on Hall Gate at 6.20pm, The Salutation at 6.30pm and Hyde Park WMC at 6.45pm before continuing to the stadium for the game which kicks off at 8pm.

