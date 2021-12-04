Doncaster Rovers fans set to pay tribute to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes after killer parents jailed

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died after being tortured and abused.

Clubs across the country will hold a minute’s applause for Arthur in the sixth minute of games this weekend.

Arthur, six, was routinely abused and subsequently murdered by his stepmother Emma Tustin, who was jailed for life on Friday following a nine-week trial.

Arthur’s father, Thomas Hughes, was also jailed for 21 years after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aston Villa and Birmingham City will both hold tributes while other clubs across Britain will follow suit.

Rovers fans are asked to applaud for Arthur in the sixth minute of today’s FA Cup Second Round clash against Mansfield Town at the Keepmoat Stadium.

At the home of Tustin and Hughes in Solihull, Arthur was starved, dehydrated, poisoned with salt, beaten, and forced to stand alone for 14 hours a day.

His father also cut up two of the six-year-old’s Birmingham City shirts, while he was also forced to sleep on the floor.

Heartbreaking audio and video clips which were recorded in the final weeks of Arthur’s life and played during the trial revealed he could barely speak and was no longer able to stand.

He could be heard crying ‘nobody loves me’ and ‘no one is going to feed me’.

During the trial it emerged that Arthur had been seen by social workers just two months before his death in June 2020, after concerns were raised by his paternal grandmother but they concluded there were ‘no safeguarding concerns’.

Arthur’s biological mother, Olivia Labinjo-Halcrow, who is currently in prison for stabbing her own partner to death, said in a statement: ‘He was just a child, he had no-one to talk to, no one to ask for help when he was scared and needed protecting the most.

‘My son’s bright blue, effervescent eyes lost their sparkle and they weren’t smiling anymore. They took his sparkle and his naivety from him and then they took him from this world.