Doncaster Rovers fan with cystic fibrosis to take on half marathon for charity

A teenage Doncaster Rovers fan with cystic fibrosis is to take on a gruelling half-marathon with his pals to raise money for charity – and is looking for people to back his efforts.

14-year-old Zac Brooke will be taking on the 13 mile cross country route across the rolling hills of the Yorkshire Wolds in September in aid of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

You can contribute to his fundraising page HERE

Mum Amy said: “Zac was diagnosed with CF at 16 days old.

"Since diagnosis he has been supported amazingly by the CF and respiratory team at Leeds General Infirmary where he attends appointments every 6-8 weeks.

"Now, at 14 years old there is no stopping him. He's growing, thriving and not letting his condition stop him in any way.

Zac takes numerous daily medications to help him manage his CF – and he wants to give his thanks to the CF Trust to fund vital research into the condition.

Added Amy: Zac has always known the importance of sport and exercise to keep his lungs healthy.

"He has been a keen football player from a very young age, competes in athletics doing sprinting and long jump and also is a member of various sports clubs at school.

"Zac has designed training routes for him and his friends to prepare them for their half-marathon challenge.”

Joining him for the challeng will be his “amazing” friends Will, Will and Oscar and some of the boys’ teachers.

She said: “The 13 mile cross country route is over the rolling hills of the Yorkshire Wolds, through fields and on country roads so it is an extra big challenge for everyone involved. The boys have been training hard since March in their own time, on evenings and weekends, and running after school on Fridays with teachers.

"They have all shown tremendous commitment to the challenge.

“Zac is passionate about supporting the CF trust, and started fundraising in Year 7 by nominating the CF Trust as a house charity for the school to support.

"That academic year they raised about £600.

"Zac knew he wanted to do a big event to raise money for the CF Trust using his passion for sport and excerise, and this is where the idea for his half-marathon was born.

"Zac has always had some amazing support from his school so the fact he is doing the half-marathon with the teachers who continually support him means a lot to him.”

The Market Weighton School have a tradition of completing a walk in the beautiful Yorkshire Wolds countryside that surrounds the school which all the pupils take part.

This year is the 50th anniversary of this 13 mile walk so to complete the half-marathon event the week before will be a very special moment for the school and pupils. The half-marathon will take place on Friday 19 September 2025.

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a genetic condition which causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system. It affects more than 11,000 people in the UK. One in 25 of us carries the faulty gene that causes it, usually without knowing.

Cystic fibrosis comes with challenges, affecting physical health, mental wellbeing and how we choose to live our lives and Cystic Fibrosis Trust is the charity uniting people to stop cystic fibrosis.