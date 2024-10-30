Doncaster Rovers fan raises £1,000 in walk to Barnsley ahead of match for cancer awareness

A determined Doncaster Rovers fan and his friends walked all the way to Barnsley ahead of the club’s game against their South Yorkshire rivals to raise more than £1,000 for breast cancer charity.

Rick Curry walked from Rovers’ Eco Power Stadium to Barnsley’s Oakwell ground ahead of Rovers’ 3-1 win derby clash in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, raising more than £1,100 for Breast Cancer Now.

Rick said: “My walk for awareness was just that.

“It was to raise awareness of breast cancer in women AND men. It's a cause that's very close to my heart.”

Rick Curry walked from Doncaster to Barnsley to raise breast cancer awareness. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Ahead of the the 16.7 mile walk, Rick spoke with Rovers’ midfielder Zain Westbrook about his challenge and the importance of checking yourself for signs of cancer.

You can watch the interview HERE

A Doncaster Rovers spokesperson said: “He made it! A monumental effort from Rick and his team to complete the walk from the Eco-Power to Oakwell.”

You can donate to the appeal HERE