Doncaster Rovers defeat helps punter pocket £500,000 win from £2 bet
Doncaster Rovers’ weekend defeat to Charlton Athletic helped a lucky punter scoop a whopping £500,000 payout from a £2 bet.
Described as the ‘best bet of all-time,’ the betting fan correctly predicted eighteen football results across League One, League Two and international fixtures in the weekend’s games to scoop a total of £505,984.88.
They accurately predicted Rovers’ defeat while four stoppage time winners ensured the bet came in.
At one point, the 252,991/1 bet looked like it wasn't going to go their way with four predictions yet to come in.
But Spain, Colchester, Mansfield and Mauritania all scored in added time.
Mauritania's late winner against Mozambique was the final result that turned £2 into a staggering jackpot.
Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: "Quite simply, we've never seen anything like this. Our plucky punter must not have any fingernails left after the late drama.
"Turning two quid into half a million... it might just be the best winning acca story of all-time!"