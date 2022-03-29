Described as the ‘best bet of all-time,’ the betting fan correctly predicted eighteen football results across League One, League Two and international fixtures in the weekend’s games to scoop a total of £505,984.88.

They accurately predicted Rovers’ defeat while four stoppage time winners ensured the bet came in.

At one point, the 252,991/1 bet looked like it wasn't going to go their way with four predictions yet to come in.

Doncaster Rovers defeat to Charlton helped a lucky punter land £500,000.

But Spain, Colchester, Mansfield and Mauritania all scored in added time.

Mauritania's late winner against Mozambique was the final result that turned £2 into a staggering jackpot.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: "Quite simply, we've never seen anything like this. Our plucky punter must not have any fingernails left after the late drama.