Doncaster Rovers announce plans for tributes to Queen Elizabeth II
Doncaster Rovers will pay tribute to the Queen with a series of events before this weekend’s game.
Rovers take on Swindon Town at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday at 3pm and players and supporters from both clubs will take part in the tributes.
A Doncaster Rovers spokesman said: “We advise all fans to take their places inside the stadium by 2:50pm to ensure the pre-match tributes adhere to timings.
“A minute’s silence will be held prior to kick-off, starting and ending on the referee’s whistle.
“Following the period of silence, the national anthem will be played. The game will kick-off at 3pm.
“Pre-match music will be silenced at approximately 2.45pm.”
The front cover of the official matchday programme is dedicated to Her Majesty.
A nationwide silence will be held on Sunday at 8pm while there will also be a two minute silence at the end of the Queen’s funeral service on Monday.