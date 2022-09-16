News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers announce plans for tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Doncaster Rovers will pay tribute to the Queen with a series of events before this weekend’s game.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 16th September 2022, 6:05 am
Rovers take on Swindon Town at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday at 3pm and players and supporters from both clubs will take part in the tributes.

A Doncaster Rovers spokesman said: “We advise all fans to take their places inside the stadium by 2:50pm to ensure the pre-match tributes adhere to timings.

“A minute’s silence will be held prior to kick-off, starting and ending on the referee’s whistle.

Doncaster Rovers will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

“Following the period of silence, the national anthem will be played. The game will kick-off at 3pm.

“Pre-match music will be silenced at approximately 2.45pm.”

The front cover of the official matchday programme is dedicated to Her Majesty.

A nationwide silence will be held on Sunday at 8pm while there will also be a two minute silence at the end of the Queen’s funeral service on Monday.

