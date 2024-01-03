Doncaster Rovers and Liverpool fans sought for annual Legends match
and live on Freeview channel 276
The annual Legends match, which sees a team made up of ex-Rovers players and fans take on former stars of supporters of another club, will once again see Doncaster doing battle with Liverpool in this year’s encounter which is scheduled to take place in June.
The event is organised by the Doncaster-based Eve Merton Dreams Trust charity, with the game taking place at the Eco Power Stadium.
Locally based supporters of both sides are being sought to take part in the game, which is set to take place on June 8, and also raise funds.
Due to limited space, players must have the ability to raise a minimum of £500 and above.
A spokesman said: “Do you have or know of a company or employer who would support or sponsor you, perhaps sponsor the event?
“Would you have an outlet to sell tickets?
“Could you be available for training sessions pre-event to help build team spirit. Do you have at minimum, a basic football ability?”
Ideally players should be over 30 years old, but not essential
To register your interest email: [email protected] with “LEGENDS 2024” as the subject, and tell organisers why you’d like to be involved.
Applications will close on January 19.
In previous years, Rovers have taken on Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday, with the likes of James Coppinger, Colin Douglas, Jason Price and many more pulling on their boots again.