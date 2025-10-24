Doncaster Rovers aim to topple Manchester United in prostate cancer charity challenge

Doncaster Rovers supporters taking part in a charity challenge to raise funds for prostate cancer are on the verge of toppling a string of Premier League giants including Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The finishing line is in sight for the 2025 Prostate United challenge - and Doncaster Rovers officials want to bring Team Rovers together before the challenge is completed.

Prostate United sees participants walk, run or cycle a given distance each day throughout October – with a league table showing how supporters of each club are getting on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers currently sit second only to Manchester United – and ahead of the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelseas.

Doncaster Rovers are backing prostate cancer charity challenge Prostate United.

On the penultimate day of the challenge, Thursday, October 30, those at the club taking part will meet at the Eco-Power Stadium to carry out their day’s activity with the goal to finish together.

And the club wants those supporters who have joined Team Rovers this year to join in too.

Manager Grant McCann said: “We’ve been so fortunate to have more than 50 people on the team for Prostate United this year and it’d be great to have as many of those as possible with us next Thursday, particularly as we arrive back at the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to see so many social media posts every day with members of the team recording their activity and it provides a big boost when you’re battling through the aches and pains.

“We’ve come together to raise vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK and you’ve done this football club proud. I hope to see you on Thursday. It would be fantastic to meet you all.”

Those wishing to take part on the day should arrive at the Peak Mechanical West Stand reception by 2pm. The goal is for each activity to finish, back at the stadium, at 3pm in order to create a grand arrival.

Prostate United sees participants walk, run or cycle a given distance each day throughout October.

Rovers current fundraising total stands at £26,240, narrowly behind Manchester United whose team has so far collected £28,606.