Doncaster rocker Yungblud targeted in scam $5 million homeless donation post

Doncaster rocker Yungblud has become the latest in a series of music figures targeted by a scam post suggesting he has donated “his entire $5 million earnings” to build homeless shelters in the city.

A post has been circulating on Facebook in recent days under the heading: “BREAKING NEWS: Yungblud Donates $5 Million to Build Homeless Support Centers in Hometown.”

But the exact same post has also been shared with indentical wording for Sharon and Kelly Osbourne and Queen star Adam Lambert in recent days – with a picture accompanying the post showing a homeless housing development in San Mateo, California.

The post reads: “In a stunning act of generosity that has left fans and community members in awe, rock rebel Yungblud has announced that he is donating his entire $5 million earnings from recent tours and sponsorships to build a network of homeless support centers in his hometown of Doncaster, England.

The fake post suggests Yungblud has donated $5 million to build homeless shelters in Doncaster.

The initiative, hailed as “a turning point for South Yorkshire,” will create 150 permanent apartments and 300 shelter beds for individuals and families in need — offering not just shelter, but dignity, safety, and a path toward a brighter future.

“At an emotional press conference, Yungblud explained: “I’ve seen too many people back home struggling through nights without shelter, and I promised myself that if I ever had the chance, I’d step up. No one deserves to sleep outside in that kind of cold.”

The fake post has been shared via a number of Facebook accounts.

We have contacted Yungblud’s management for comment.