Doncaster rocker Yungblud meets up with internet sensation Spud Man at Bludfest
The weekend saw Doncaster’s Dominic Harrison, better known as Yungblud, hold the second Bludfest music event at National Bowl in Milton Keynes.
Thousands of Yungblud fans from as far as Canada gathered for the event founded by the singer-songwriter.
With tickets ranging from £65-125, he said he wanted to make the event accessible.
And it wasn’t just Yungblud who was the star of the show as he had invited along internet sensation Spud Man to pitch up his jacket potato trailer and even popped along to say hello.
