Doncaster rocker Yungblud hits back at accusations of miming guitar performance

A Twitter user reposted a TikTok video last week which shows Yungblud playing the guitar during a recent performance, and tweeted “guitars not even plugged in for f**ks sake”.

Yungblud retorted with a series of tweets, calling the user “a bully who wants a little ounce of attention”.

The Doncaster artist explained that he had been using a wireless guitar, and that his guitar riff “doubles the baseline of the song” and accompanies the “high guitar an octave down”.

Yungblud during the performance in question

In the video, Yungblud is seen tossing his guitar before a solo ends, which prompted some speculation by fans that he had been miming.

He concluded by offering to send anyone the guitar track from the show recorded by his sound man.

“I shouldn’t have to explain myself to anybody but the internet’s full of f***king morons so here we go xoxo.”