Doncaster rocker Yungblud faces Louis Theroux interview in new BBC TV show

The new series, Louis Theroux Interviews, which began on BBC2 last night with a chat with UK rap icon Stormzy, will see Theroux meet up with the singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, for a glimpse into his life.

The show will also see him grill Dame Judi Dench, Rita Ora, Katherine Ryan and Bear Grylls.

A spokesman for the show said: “Louis Theroux gets up close and personal with the UK's biggest stars in the way only he can. With exclusive access to poke about their lives, expect anything and everything.”

Louis Theroux will interview Yungblud for his new TV series. (Photo: BBC).

Theroux said: “I’m so excited to be embarking on this new series – something very different to the kind of TV I normally make.

"This will be a chance to meet and spend time with people I admire, getting to know them, having long form and revealing conversations, with honesty, emotion, and humour.

"To be kicking off with the genius that is Stormzy is proper pinch-me stuff. I can’t wait to get going.”

All episodes will be shown on BBC2 and the iPlayer website.

The TV exposure for the 25-year-old singer comes after his third self-titled album soared to number one ahead of the likes of Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and Beyonce.

His second album Weird!, also hit the top spot in 2020.

After his success, which also saw the album reach the American top ten, he took to Twitter and the rocker said: “Thank you for everythin’ my family … I have plans.

“They can say what they want but they can’t stop the movement. you’re all my f*****’ world !!!

It is the latest sucess on a rapid rise to fame for the singer, who originally comes from Norton.