Doncaster rocker will be top of the pots at local history talk

A renowned Doncaster rocker will be top of the pots at a local history talk discussing his other favourite subject – ceramics.

As a guitarist with legendary heavy metal band Saxon, Graham Oliver once entertained a 50,000-strong crowd at Castle Donnington's 1980 Monsters of Rock Festival.

As a guitarist with legendary heavy metal band Saxon, Graham Oliver once entertained a 50,000-strong crowd at Castle Donnington’s 1980 Monsters of Rock Festival.

But amplifiers won’t be needed this month as the Mexborough rock star is set to captivate a much smaller audience in his home town, talking about his great passion away from music: researching and collecting locally produced ceramics.

An acknowledged authority on Yorkshire ceramics, Graham will discuss the History of Mexborough’s Potteries as a guest speaker at Mexborough and District Heritage Society meeting on Wednesday 29 January.

Rock star Graham Oliver will be discussing his love of ceramics at a history event in Mexborough.

Graham said: “It’s a little known fact that in the mid 19th century, before the coal mines opened, potteries were a major employer in the local area.

"The industry was on a par with Staffordshire, supplying everything from creatively decorated dining room ceramics to kitchen earthenware.

“Mexborough had four thriving potteries – Baguley, Emery, Sowter/Barkers and Rock – and Denaby Pottery was just down the road.

"Sowter and Co operated until 1810, with the pottery then being run by Barkers until the 1840s when the premises were turned into a foundry, casting wheels for the railways.

"Rock Pottery exported its ceramics as far afield as New Zealand. The ceramics produced by these potteries are now highly sought after and very collectable.”

Sharing the floor with Graham will be Mexborough Heritage Society President, Marion Allen, an avid pottery collector all her life, latterly specialising in those made in Yorkshire, mainly Don and Brameld/Rockingham.

Marion joined the former Mexborough Grammar School in 1973, teaching ceramics and art to ‘A’ level and evening classes at Doncaster Art College.

Marion said: “I have known Graham for many decades through our shared interest in local potteries. He has taken part in many archaeological digs and knows the patterns and shapes of each pottery’s wares better than anyone else I know. He is a genius at finding and recognising important pieces at auction or antique fairs.”

Sadly, there’s nothing left to indicate where all four Mexborough potteries once operated, though ceramic shards have been found on the site of the former Denaby Pottery, which closed in 1879, with the buildings later being turned into a bone mill.

“It was situated on the south bank of the River Don, where the Bambury Bridge now stands”, added Graham, whose great great frandad, George Oliver, had a 55-year-long career at the Don and Kilnhurst potteries before his death in 1917.

See Graham and Marion’s presentation at Mexborough Athletic Club on Wednesday 29 January 2025 at 7.30pm. Pay on the door - admission £1.50 society members, £2.50 non-members. Membership available on the night.