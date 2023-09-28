Doncaster rocker John Parr triumphs at Cannes film festival for inspiring soldier movie

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Unconquered, a stirring look at the lives of former soldiers Dave ‘Dogs’ Dewar and Mark ‘Dot’ Perkins, who both had to quit the military after suffering serious injuries in the line of duty, has been collecting honours at film festivals around the globe across the summer – and has now been honoured more than 100 times.

The latest honour was at the Cannes World Film Festival where the movie picked up Best Inspirational Film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A delighted John said: “Unconquered has now broken through the century barrier, having been selected in 100 film festivals around the world.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster rock star John Parr has collected a string of awards for his stirring movie Unconquered.

Earlier this month, it won best documentary at the Lytham Film Festival and also took three honours at the Milan Film Festival.

The Doncaster singer-songwriter, best known for his 1980s worldwide smash hit St Elmo’s Fire, has spent the past year working on Unconquered – and is now reaping the rewards with a string of honours from across the globe.

The movie tells the tale of how Dave and Mark have battled back, using their love of sport to forge new lives for themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, the Sykehouse-based singer said: “I have been off the radar this past year, the reason being Unconquered, a drama documentary that has consumed every waking hour.

"I was on my honour to tell this story and along with a handful of good pals, all but one of whom has a disability, have given their all to make this film.

"Unconquered tells the story of two elite soldiers who were severely injured, both mentally and physically, in the line of duty.

"We follow their incredible journey out of the darkness through the love of family, the bond of brotherhood and their shared passion….sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just in the way “St Elmo’s Fire (Man in Motion)” told the story of Rick Hansen’s epic circumnavigation of the world in a wheelchair, Unconquered carries the torch onward to bring light to what the human spirit can achieve from the depths of despair to rise again.”

﻿David served for 16 and a half years in the Army, before a spinal injury left him unable to continue his military career.

2018 saw him take part in the UK Invictus Trials where he took part in a range of sports, and found his favourite, Wheelchair Rugby.

Meanwhile, serviceman Mark was seriously injured in Kenya two decades ago when his vehicle rolled over after spinning out of control on oil. He survived but two of his colleagues died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accident brought to an end his career in the Army as a corporal with the Royal Signals.

After going through some struggles, he retrained to become a physiotherapist and one of his clients inspired him to take part in the Invictus Games - an international event created by Prince Harry, for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel to take part in sports.