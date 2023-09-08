Doncaster rock star Graham Oliver reveals Parkinson's disease diagnosis

Watch more videos on Shots!

The 71-year-old guitarist, a founding member of British heavy metal legends Saxon and who lives in Mexborough, spoke candidly about his health battle in a podcast and confirmed that he was diagnosed with the disease earlier this year.

Speaking to The Classic Rock Podcast, Oliver said that he first thought that it was just a bit of old age, maybe a trapped nerve or arthritis.

“I’ve had this complaint since lockdown and thought it was a trapped nerve,” he said. “I didn’t know what to put it down to. I just put it down to inactivity, a bit of old age or arthritis, or a trapped nerve.”

Doncaster guitar legend Graham Oliver says he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. (Photo: Graham Oliver).

Oliver says the condition’s progress has been slow, and he is taking medication to combat its impact.

His diagnosis follows those of other heavy rockers, Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest’s Glenn Tipton who have also been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

But it is not the first time the musician has faced adversity when it comes to his career.

He told the podcast: “I mean, in ’76, I cut my finger off and was told I’d never play a guitar again.

“When I was 59 I had a mini-stroke, and that paralyzed my left side, and I thought I’d never play again. So I have overcome them and I’ve got another battle on my hands. I’ve done it three times, so it’ll be the third time lucky. It’s not going to beat me as yet. I’m just going to keep going till I can’t.”

He split from the band in 1995, undertaking a series of different musical projects and now fronts rock band Graham Oliver’s Army.

He told Tim Caple, the host of The Classic Rock Podcast: “I am on medication, and I went to jam night.

