Doncaster road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight.

Doncaster's motorists will have 16 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm August 11 to 6am October 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 38 and A638 eastbound and westbound, Redhouse, carriageway and lane closures for electrical works, diversion route in place via Local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm August 4 to 6am December 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 1 to M1 northbound, junction 32, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• M18, from 8pm April 1 2025 to 6am March 3 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 9pm October 13 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M62, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 36 to junction 35, Lane closures for sign works.

• A1(M), from 9pm October 16 to 6am October 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion route via local authority network.

• M18, from 9pm October 16 to 5am October 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, carriageway and lane closure for works on behalf of DFT Road Statistics Division, diversion in place via A630 and A6182.

• M18, from 8pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6, Lane closures for structure surveys.

• A1, from 9pm October 17 to 5am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M62, from 8pm October 20 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 35 to junction 33, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M18, from 9pm October 20 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, slip road and lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs, diversion via M18.

• M62, from 8pm October 21 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 34 to junction 33, Lane closures for electrical works.

• A1(M), from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 38 to junction 37, slip road and lane closures carriageway repair works, diversion via A1M, junction 36 and A630.

• A1(M), from 8pm October 27 to 6am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, carriageway closures for structure works, diversion A1M M18 A631 A630.

• M18, from 9pm October 27 to 6am October 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 4 M180 westbound, junction 2 to Ings, carriageway closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion M180 A18.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.