Doncaster revellers five times more likely to have one night stand in December

It found that a third of women (32%) and a similar number of men (36%) in the city have enjoyed one night stands.

The Christmas party season kicks off this weekend - and it is the most popular event for one night stands.

A fifth of women (21%) and more than a quarter of men (26%) have copped off with a colleague at a festive works bash.

Doncaster people are more likely to have one night stands in the month before Christmas than any other time of the year, according to a new study.

Booze is the biggest factor driving one night stands.

The vast majority of women (82%) and men (84%) who have had one night stands say they had been drinking alcohol beforehand.

Only 17% of women and 12% of men say they regret having one night stands.

A third of women (34%) and men (35%) having one night stands are cheating on their current partners.

The results are from a new survey by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading affairs site.

It found that the month leading up to Christmas was easily the most popular time for one night stands with 59% of women and 54% of men saying they were most likely to happen in the festive season.

Other popular occasions for one night stands were the first few days of a holiday, a friend’s party, weddings and stag and hen dos.

Two-thirds of women (64%) and 67% of men say that Christmas is an aphrodisiac and they desire sex more at this time of year.

The 2022 Christmas party season is expected to be even sexier this year after two years blighted by Covid.

Three-quarters of women (74%) and 82% of men said they expected to party harder this year now that restrictions have been lifted.

Jessica Leoni, sex and relationship expert with IllicitEncounters.com, said: “The one night stand seasons starts this week in Doncaster.

“We are five times more likely to jump into bed with someone on the spur of the moment at this time of the year.

“Everyone will be partying even harder this year after two years of restrictions and that is bound to lead to a surge of one night stands and more cheating.

“Most people really enjoy them and just see them as a fun part of the partying season.”

IllicitEncounters.com has enjoyed a bumper 2022 with an 18% rise in subscriptions.

The biggest increase has been amongst women aged from 35-50 and the most popular reason for joining is the fact they have become ‘bored’ with their partners.

Four-fifths of women (84%) register with the site because they are unhappy with the sex they are getting at home.

Top ten occasions for one night stands

1 Christmas party

2 First few days of a holiday

3 A friend’s party

4 A wedding

5 Stag do or hen night

6 Night at the pub

7 Blind date

8 School reunion

9 Sports club party