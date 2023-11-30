Doncaster retrofit scheme set to receive £2.7 million boost from regional authority
Next Wednesday, the council’s cabinet will vote whether to approve £2.7million in funding from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to be used to retrofit homes.
More than 1,000 homes have so far received retrofit upgrades to improve insulation and energy efficiency.
While 600 social homes are yet to be insulated, the council aims to continue on to insulate thousands of private properties.
The council labelled retrofitting homes as a priority in 2021 as it was revealed that housing is the borough’s second largest producer of carbon emissions.
It previously secured £13.6million in external funding for the scheme, matching this with £12million from its own revenue account budget.
A recent progress report stated that hundreds of millions of pounds in investment would be required to retrofit enough homes to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040.