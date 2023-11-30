News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster retrofit scheme set to receive £2.7 million boost from regional authority

Doncaster Council’s scheme to insulate thousands of homes across the borough is set to receive a cash boost from the regional mayor.
By Shannon Mower
Published 30th Nov 2023, 13:29 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 13:29 GMT
Next Wednesday, the council’s cabinet will vote whether to approve £2.7million in funding from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to be used to retrofit homes.

More than 1,000 homes have so far received retrofit upgrades to improve insulation and energy efficiency.

While 600 social homes are yet to be insulated, the council aims to continue on to insulate thousands of private properties.

Doncaster

The council labelled retrofitting homes as a priority in 2021 as it was revealed that housing is the borough’s second largest producer of carbon emissions.

It previously secured £13.6million in external funding for the scheme, matching this with £12million from its own revenue account budget.

A recent progress report stated that hundreds of millions of pounds in investment would be required to retrofit enough homes to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

