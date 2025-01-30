Doncaster retro gaming arcade hits out over closure rumours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owners of a popular Doncaster retro gaming arcade have hit out – over rumours the venue was set to close down.

The Arcade Warehouse opened its doors in the High Street in the city centre last year – and has become a big hit with gaming fans of all ages flocking to play a string of arcade classics.

But bosses have been issued a statement ensuring customers the venue is not closing after rumours began circulating online.

In a social media post, a spokesperson for The Arcade Warehouse said: “What is this I keep hearing?

“Over the past two weeks now we've had several people ask us if we're shutting our doors.

“Are you serious?

“I'm curious to where the rumours started and by who?

“We aren't going to be shutting our doors anytime soon and if we were, don't you think we'd tell you all ourselves?

“Doncaster has a few awesome treats in store for you over the next couple of months just watch this space – only way we're going is up the leader board.”

It comes as the venue – built in the former Currys store – announced it is seeking to join forces with Instagram and TikTok influencers.

The spokesperson added: “Are you an influencer or know of someone that's wanting an epic place to get new content for a TikTok or Insta?

"Well look no further! We’re also open for collaborations, promotions, advertisements, photoshoots – the list is endless.

"Whether you’re looking to showcase your brand or connect with a passionate gaming audience or just wanting to get some cool new shots, let’s team up and make it happen!”

As well as offering much-loved arcade classics, the venue also serves up virtual reality games, pool tables and air hockey and much, much more.

After paying an entrance fee, gamers will can play to their heart’s content across a two hour period at the arcade, the latest in the chain’s empire, with branches already up and running in Scunthorpe, Lincoln and North Shields.

The arcade offers games such asTomb Raider, Guitar Hero, Super Mario, OutRun, Daytona and many, many more.

The first centre opened its doors in Scunthorpe in 2020 – and the firm has gone from strength to strength.