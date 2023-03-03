Doncaster restaurant owner loses three members of family in Turkey-Syria earthquake tragedy

Kenan Ekiztas, who runs Turkuaz in Nether Hall Road, has made a number of trips to Turkey following the 7.8 magnitude quake last month which has so far claimed more than 50,000 lives.

Among them were his brother, sister in law and nephew, with his other nephew, aged 23, coming to the UK with no possessions and no other family members.

A big-hearted Doncaster choir has rallied behind Mr Ekiztas in his hour of need and have organised the dinner next Monday night to raise funds for victims of the tragedy.

Doncaster restaurant owner Kenan Ekiztas lost three members of his family in the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

A spokesman for Rainbow Connection Choirs, which has organised the event, said: “Most of you know that we love Turkuaz.

“You may not know that the owner, Kenny, lost his brother, sister in law and nephew and has been over to Turkey helping, appearing on the news.

"He has brought his other nephew home who is only 23 with nothing and no one.

“On Monday 6 March we are raising money for Turkey and Kenny is flying back over a few days later.”

The meal will take place 7pm onwards through till finish.

Each person will only pay £15 for set meal, (chicken or lamb) to include a glass of wine or a beer, with vegetarian options available.”

Added the spokesman: “We will have a raffle with prizes to give away on the night and a bucket to donate as much or as little as you like.

“Anyone that knows Turkuaz knows the food is fab and the service is second to none.

“Please let me know if you would like to join us next Monday or call the restaurant on 01302 340069.”

Last month, the popular restaurant was forced to close as Mr Ekiztas grieved the loss of his family in the disaster.

Informing customers, he said: “We’d like to give everyone a massive thank you for your kind words. You have touched our hearts, we are so grateful for your support.”

“This is a very difficult time for Turkey and Syria, and recovery won’t be easy. We kindly ask that you consider supporting charities in aiding the victims of this disaster and recovering our beautiful homeland and Syria.”

The quake struck southern and central Turkey and northern and western Syria on February 6, with the epicenter was 20 miles west–northwest of Gaziantep.

As of 1 March 2023, more than 51,800 deaths have been confirmed: more than 45,000 in Turkey, and more than 6,700 in Syria – the deadliest worldwide earthquake since the 2010 Haiti earthquake and the fifth-deadliest of the 21st century.

An estimated 14 million people – 16 per cent of Turkey’s population – has been impacted by the tragedy which has seen a series of more than 10,000 after shocks, further hampeing aid efforts.