Doncaster restaurant boss steps down as venue hits 25 with son taking over

The boss of a popular Doncaster restaurant has stepped down as the venue marked its 25th anniversary – handing the business onto his son.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Giuseppe Zammuto, owner of Italian steak and grill house Zammuto in Nether Hall Road, chose the restaurant's quarter of a century anniversary celebrations to announce his departure - and a new chapter in the eatery’s history.

He said: “I realised father time was slowing me down and the rigours of restaurant life was talking its toll on my health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“However I am so proud that my son Christian is taking over the business and hopefully will do so for the next 25 years and beyond.”

Giuseppe Zammuto has handed his business to his son Christian, 25 years after it opened.

Also known as Fratelli’s at one stage, the restaurant first opened its doors in 1998, with staff celebrating the 25 year anniversary with a weekend party.

But it wasn’t Giuseppe’s first foray into food in Doncaster.

He said: “I opened my first shop in 1988, a fish and chip shop in Rossington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My specialty there were Mars bar fritters which I was the first to sell in Doncaster.”

Ten years later came Fratelli’s Zammuto and he explained: “Initially we were an Italian restaurant due to my Sicilian/Italian background.

"My father Salvatore Zammuto was from Sicily and left his family at 14 years old and eventually made his way to England via Milan and Germany where he met my mother Maria who was from a small village called San Carlo near Naples.

“We ended up in Doncaster when Rockware Glass opened its factory here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The restaurant has lived through seven Prime Ministers, the credit crunch, the pandemic and is now surviving the cost of living crisis.

“My son Christian came on board in 2017 when due to changing eating habits, we changed into a steak house.

"Zammutos has always been a family restaurant and we have my mother at 83 years still working here making three generations of Zammutos here at the same time.

"Most of the staff are family members and even the ones that aren't, I still like to think of them as family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad