Doncaster residents urged to lace up their trainers to fight against hunger

Race Against Hunger

Whether an experienced runner or a novice looking for a new challenge, on Saturday, April 2, everyone in Doncaster is being urged to run, walk, or even cycle, to raise vital funds and help end the need for food banks in the UK.

Fundraisers can plan their own route and take on the event at a time that suits them. Alone or with families, friends, colleagues or their school, this is an opportunity for everyone to put their foot down on UK poverty and join the Race Against Hunger.

People joining the event not only will be standing alongside the Trussell Trust to help fight for a more just society where everyone can afford the essentials, but they will also get training guides and support, t-shirt, a back sign and ribbon armband to wear on the day. They will be crossing the finishing line with #TeamTrussell.

The Trussell Trust supports a nationwide network of more than 1,300 food bank centres – including two food bank centres in Doncaster – together they provide emergency food and support to help people in crisis.

The charity says the nation faces a cost-of-living crisis, which has laid bare the inadequacy of our social security system. After Universal Credit was cut last October, benefit levels fell to their lowest level in decades. Now, with inflation running rampant, our social security system is not even able to keep people out of destitution – meaning people cannot afford the essentials we all need to keep clothed, fed and warm.

The charity believes that everyone should be able to afford the essentials in life and have the dignity of buying their own food and is campaigning for change to create a future where no one needs to use a food bank to get by.

By signing up for the Race Against Hunger, people in Doncaster are helping the charity fight hunger and end the need for food banks in the UK. With their support, the Trussell Trust can create long-term change and build a hunger free future.

Kate Merrifield, Events Engagement Manager at the Trussell Trust, said:

“Race Against Hunger is not just a run. It’s an opportunity to call for a change and help build a future where no one will need to use a food bank to put food on the table.

“It’s a challenge for everyone, whatever your fitness level, age, background or ability. You can run, walk or cycle or do it in fancy dress, while raising vital funds to help stamp out hunger in the UK.”

“That’s why we’re urging everyone in Doncaster to put their best foot forward and join #TeamTrussell – together, we can create a fairer, more just society.”

Join Team Trussell and get your fundraising guide, training tips and much more: Trussell Trust Race Against Hunger

