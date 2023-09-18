Doncaster residents left frightened after extreme storm brought ball lightning to the area
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Free Press has received reports that a “red ball” then lightning was seen in the sky above Scawsby – this was when a storm arrived in Yorkshire.
On Facebook, Emma Keeton said: “My partner said he saw a red ball then lightning????”
This was backed up by Kathleen Borthwick who replied: “I saw it as well it was in front of my house it scared me.”
Justin O'Toole said: “What you may have seen is ball lightning. Extremely rare, a once in a lifetime experience! Did anyone notice any kind of smell?”
Margaret Lane added: “Thought there was an explosion ' sooo loud'.”
Antony Bendin said: “Lightning just hit a electric pylon near me.”
Nichola Ann said: “It was at 5.03am. White flash then immediately after crash of thunder.”