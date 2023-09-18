News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster residents left frightened after extreme storm brought ball lightning to the area

Doncaster residents were left frightened after an extreme storm in the early hours brought what is believed to be ball lightning to the area.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read
The Free Press has received reports that a “red ball” then lightning was seen in the sky above Scawsby – this was when a storm arrived in Yorkshire.

On Facebook, Emma Keeton said: “My partner said he saw a red ball then lightning????”

This was backed up by Kathleen Borthwick who replied: “I saw it as well it was in front of my house it scared me.”

Ball lightning.Ball lightning.
Justin O'Toole said: “What you may have seen is ball lightning. Extremely rare, a once in a lifetime experience! Did anyone notice any kind of smell?”

Margaret Lane added: “Thought there was an explosion ' sooo loud'.”

Antony Bendin said: “Lightning just hit a electric pylon near me.”

Nichola Ann said: “It was at 5.03am. White flash then immediately after crash of thunder.”

