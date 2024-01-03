Doncaster residents left baffled and awake by early morning whistling noise which can be heard every minute

Residents in in the Lakeside and Bessacarr areas of Doncaster have been left baffled, and awake, by an early morning whistling noise which can be heard every minute.

This morning, Wednesday January 3, Facebok user Nicola Roćko posted a video and asked: “Any ideas what's the squeaking sound appearing every minute?

“It's 2:30 and I can't sleep because of it…”

Comments came thick and fast, Emily Jane Wetherell said: “That's really strange xx.”

Just what is that noise?

Both Cheryl Avill and Piotr Drobik said “UFO”.

Andrea Mason thought it may be coming from the gas depot, while David JC said: “Sounds like one of the loco engines down the road.”

Martin Horn questionned: “Train near Potteric Carr sidings maybe.”

And Cathryne Teatum added: “At the keepmoat athletics track they have like a huge pole with some cables wrapped round it and when the wind picks up it makes a high pitch noise…. Could that be it?”