Doncaster residents left baffled and awake by early morning whistling noise which can be heard every minute
This morning, Wednesday January 3, Facebok user Nicola Roćko posted a video and asked: “Any ideas what's the squeaking sound appearing every minute?
“It's 2:30 and I can't sleep because of it…”
Comments came thick and fast, Emily Jane Wetherell said: “That's really strange xx.”
Both Cheryl Avill and Piotr Drobik said “UFO”.
Andrea Mason thought it may be coming from the gas depot, while David JC said: “Sounds like one of the loco engines down the road.”
Martin Horn questionned: “Train near Potteric Carr sidings maybe.”
And Cathryne Teatum added: “At the keepmoat athletics track they have like a huge pole with some cables wrapped round it and when the wind picks up it makes a high pitch noise…. Could that be it?”
Emma Louise Hume continued: “We had a big truck pumping water away outside our house last night. Road was completely flooded. Was so loud, think that’s what you can hear from a distance.”