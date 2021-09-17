Doncaster residents invited to RDasH meeting
Residents from across Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire are invited to join the next public meeting of the Board of Directors of a local NHS trust next Thursday, September 30.
RDaSH will be holding this key monthly meeting online via Microsoft Teams at 1pm.
If you would like to attend ‘virtually’, please contact [email protected] for the joining details.
Items to be discussed include feedback on the recent work of the Trust, as well as reporting on the latest performance data.
There will also be an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions relating to the business of the meeting.
The full agenda can be found on the Trust website a few days before the meeting by clicking the link RDaSH Board of Directors Meeting
