Doncaster rescue team receives visit from South Yorkshire crime commissioner

Dr Alan Billings visited Sandall Park to see the work of the Yorkshire Lowland Search and Rescue which carries out regular training exercise in the park.
Dr Billings attended the session to learn about the volunteers, their training and how the team has benefitted from the PCC’s Community Grants Scheme, funding equipment to help them search and rescue.
Some of the team also received the Queen’s Jubilee Volunteers Medal, presented by Dr Billings
YLSR provides trained search and rescue personnel to aid in the search and recovery of vulnerable missing persons.
It supports Police forces in Yorkshire in the search and recovery of vulnerable missing persons throughout the county and the team is available 24/7, 365 days a year to help come to the rescue in search operations.