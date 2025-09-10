Doncaster Reform UK councillor who criticised Islam invited to visit mosque

By Darren Burke
Published 10th Sep 2025, 07:28 BST
A newly-elected Reform UK councillor who posted on social media that people should be “f***ing terrified” of Islam, has been invited to visit a mosque and meet one of the city’s top Muslims.

19-year-old Isaiah-John Reasbeck, who was elected in August’s Bentley by-election received intense backlash on social media following the remarks.

Most Popular

In one post on X, dated August 6, 2024, he wrote: “Bradford has one of the biggest Muslim populations in Europe it is also one of the biggest s***holes in Europe draw your own conclusions.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He then followed it up on the same day when he wrote in response to another post that people should be “f***ing terrified” of Islam.

Imam Habeeb Minhas has invited Councillor Isaiah-John Reasbeck to visit his mosque in Doncaster.placeholder image
Imam Habeeb Minhas has invited Councillor Isaiah-John Reasbeck to visit his mosque in Doncaster.

Earlier this week, Coun Reasbeck told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I do not stand by those posts. I especially don’t stand by the wording. I was 18 at the time and I wasn’t even looking at the council at all really.”

Now he has been invited to Doncaster’s Jamia Masjid Sultania mosque, which is based in Hyde Park, to discuss his comments.

Imam Habeeb Minhas Madani described the remarks as “Islamophobic” and said: “They are keyboard warriors but never take the challenge to speak to people like me.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I invite him and his like to come visit me and we can discuss what issues he has with Islam, why he is so terrified.”

Reasbeck said if he could “reword” the posts, he would, but said he wouldn’t get into what words he would choose if given that chance.

Related topics:IslamReform UKBradfordEurope
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice