Doncaster recording studio rubs shoulders with Rolling Stones, Oasis, U2 and Dr Dre

Higher Rhythm, the Doncaster based not for profit, music industry organisation has been supported by one of the world's leading companies in recording equipment and featured amongst music industry royalty on their website.

Solid State Logic (SSL) are one of the biggest names in music industry equipment, manufacturing high-end mixing desks for over 50 years, used in many of the world’s leading recording studios and by artists from The Rolling Stones and Oasis, to U2 and Dr Dre.

Building recording equipment from their base in Oxford, SSL have supported Higher Rhythm with a discounted SSL ‘Origin’ console for their main studio, which is now used daily for recording sessions and for teaching Higher Rhythm’s students on courses such as their long running National Diploma in Music Technology.

Higher Rhythm has linked up with SSL to install the mixing desk at its Doncaster studio.

Steve Mundin, CEO of Higher Rhythm said, “Being featured on the Solid State Logic website, amongst music industry greats, is one of our proudest moments, and being able to provide access to genuinely world-class studio equipment such as the Origin console in our main studio, offers the people who use our studios to record and learn, the very best professional industry experience.

"If we were talking about cars, SSL is probably the Aston Martin, of mixing desks.”