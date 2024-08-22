Doncaster Ramblers – Wirksworth Tuesday 20 August 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It turned out that Wirksworth was in fact going to be our mid way and lunchtime stop. This walk actually started in Cromford where 24 of us met just outside the main entrance to Cromford Mill. Cromford will forever be associated with Sir Richard Arkwright ( 1732 - 1792 ) who is generally considered to be one of the pioneers of The Industrial Revolution.

Cromford will forever be associated with Sir Richard Arkwright ( 1732 - 1792 ) who is generally considered to be one of the pioneers of The Industrial Revolution. Along with his partners Arkwright built Cromford Mill in 1771.

It was the first ever water-powered mill. He later built Haarlem Mill outside Wirksworth. This mill is thought to be the inspiration behind George Elliot's novel The Mill on The Floss. Back in the day Wirksworth was also known for lead mining , textiles and quarrying.

We all made it then?

This part of Derbyshire is dotted with examples of that industrial past. There are mills , pumping stations ,quarries and of course The Cromford Canal.

In between you get the glorious Derbyshire countryside with wooded areas giving way to big wide vistas. And lots of sheep ! Who would have thought there are so many different types.

Something to hold your interest at every turn.

We left Cromford in light rain and that generally kept up as we climbed up through the woods and then on to our coffee stop at The National Stone Centre close to Middleton Top. Fortunately the weather had greatly improved by the time we later reached Wirksworth and we were able to enjoy our sandwiches and a welcome drink at the Feather Star pub in the centre of the village.

From Wirksworth is was a steady climb up (with good views across the valley to Crich) before eventually dropping down to join the towpath of the Cromford Canal for the final section back to the cars. Once again we had been well led and 'put through our paces' by George and had enjoyed a happy day in good company.

Thanks to Steve for the photos and to Neil for back marking. C Pratt

