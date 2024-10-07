Doncaster Ramblers – Sprotbrough Thursday 3rd October 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of our most favourite local walks

On a sunny day after sorting the parking out 21 ramblers set of from Melton wood after a brief chat about the exciting adventure before us we set off down minor road to proceed on to footpath to Sprotbrough After information give about Sprotbrough we proceeded down to river In the wonderful sunshine coffee was taken

After our break we proceeded along trans pennine trail to the impressive viaduct

All present were told of the Cadeby mining disaster in 1912 when over 100 men lost their lives 5000 ft below our feet Onward up the hill to cadeby and down to High Melton after having negotiating a difficult style Several methods were in operation

Taking the Trans-Pennine Trail

On to Hangman stone Lane Were the story goes that a man stole a sheep after fastening the sheep on the rope it slept around his neck the sheep ran of strangling the man

We continued through field paths in to Melton Wood and back to our cars

We were joined by Sean from Lincoln ramblers and Angela who was making her 2nd appearance

A good day was had by all

P.O.I.

Sprotbrough

The place name 'Sprotbrough' is first attested in the Domesday Book of 1086, where it appears as Sproteburg. The name is thought to mean 'Sprot's borough'. Much of the local land was owned by the Fitzwilliam family until the 15th century, when the Copley family emerged as major landowners. Sprotbrough Village harbours the Grade I listed St Mary's Church and The Old Rectory – the childhood home of Second World War flying ace Douglas Bader.

The Cadeby Main Pit Disaster

This was a coal mining accident on 9 July 1912 which occurred at Cadeby Main Colliery in Cadeby, West Riding of Yorkshire, killing 91 men. Early in the morning of 9 July an explosion in the south-west part of the Cadeby Main pit killed 35 men, with three more dying later due to their injuries. Later in the same day, after a rescue party was sent below ground, another explosion occurred, killing 53 men of the rescue party.

