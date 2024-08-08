Doncaster Ramblers Press Release – Binbrook Tuesday 6 August 2024

The weather is always a gamble but the landscape never is.

13 ramblers turned up to do this 13 mile walk. We were testing our luck. As it turned out our luck with the weather was somewhat variable. In the morning it drizzled on and off and the weather was not as good as had been forecast. But in the afternoon it brightened up and we enjoyed some sunshine. Our luck with the views and scenery was however splendid throughout. The Lincolnshire countryside did us proud. The fields of barley, wheat ,oats and other crops seemed to go on forever. They glowed in the autumn light and were dotted with wild poppies and cornflowers. The villages out here are pretty well kept. I do not recall seeing so many old Methodist and Wesleyan chapels on a walk before.

e met at the car park in Binbrook. There are public loos there. After the briefing from Gareth we set off and were soon up and out into the countryside and enjoying the first of those views back over the village. The first of our 3 stops was in Ludford for coffee. It was still drizzling at this time and a select few of us managed to shelter in the church porch whilst the others opted for trees or the benches at the War Memorial. Gareth told us the tale of a local landowner Mr Hands who years ago had named a village lane in memory the love of his wife . Her name was Frances but she was known as 'Fanny.' So the village now has the wonderfully named Fanny Hands Lane. After Ludford we zig- zagged across more of those marvellous fields and through hedgerow, following some sections of The Viking Way until we reached Tealby for our lunch stop. The Kings Head is a quintessential village thatched pub dating back about 700 years with a super beer garden. What a great place to be. After Tealby there was only another 5 miles to go ! Some of it uphill. But again there were those views to compensate for our efforts. So it was onward and upward through Kirmond Le Mire and back to Binbrook. Another great walk from Gareth. Thanks to Angela for the photos.