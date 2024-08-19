Doncaster Ramblers – Marr Wood Thursday 15 August 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Been a while since we had this many on a Thursday walk, and golly gosh attracting new comers tooPeter Doncaster Ramblers

On a dull day 23 walkers (including 4 new walkers) set off from Marr Wood. We proceeded along a minor road to High Melton, then down Hangman's Stone Lane, where all present were told about the legend of how it came to be named. We then carried on through Marr Wood and a comfort break, where coffee was taken and it was explained that it was part of the woodland that existed in this area 3000 years ago. We proceeded into Marr village, which was one of a few villages that had no one killed in the Great War. After re crossing the road, we took a bridlepath through fields awaiting harvesting. People were chattering away, which is always a good sign. Then it was on to the minor road and back to the cars, a total of 5.3 miles

Tony Liversidge

P.O.I.

By heck can get a bit crowded on a Ramblers trek

Hangman Stone Lane

The story is that a man stole a sheep, tied it by the legs and hung it around his neck to carry it home. He grew tired, and sat down on the stone to rest. The sheep struggled and the cord hanged the man; and to this day that road is called Hangman Stone Lane, and it is still haunted by the ghost of the sheep stealer.

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Everyone present and correct

