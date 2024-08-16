Doncaster Ramblers – Lumsdale Tuesday 13 August 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This eleven mile trek was definitely not for beginners!

Lumsdale is just to the north east of Matlock in Derbyshire.

Our walk was going to be about 11.5 miles and would take us south from Lumsdale and through Tansley and Dethick before reaching the Cromford Canal and turning north to reach Cromford itself. Then it was across the River Derwent and towards Matlock Bath and Matlock before arriving back in Lumsdale.

The walk was graded as Strenuous . And so it proved to be. Everywhere in that part of the world is hilly and our leader seemed to have planned a walk that really encompassed that feature of the landscape. We were up and down grassy slopes and woodland paths all day.

Leaders of the pack

The only respite was the part that was a stroll alongside the canal towpath before lunch.( Where we spotted a dinosaur in the woods on the opposite bank ) Fortunately the weather was superb and the scenery equally great. And we had plenty of water stops to get our breath back.

So whilst we made great play of how tough some of the hills were we secretly loved every minute of it. Why else would we keep coming back for more. ( Next week's walk is in the same area with the same leader ).

Nineteen Ramblers ( including one guest from Nottingham ) were on this walk. All the way along there were excellent views and pretty well kept villages to enjoy. Our coffee break was in the grounds of St John The Baptist Church in Dethick.The key was available and so we got to see its interior and read about the local history from the pamphlets inside. Lunch was on the edge of the car park at Cromford where we made use of the picnic tables and the public toilets.

There was also an ice cream van. So we made use of that as well. Refreshed after lunch we strode onward and upward again in the woods to the east of Matlock Bath where we could see the cable cars for The Heights Of Abraham in the distance and then Matlock itself even further in the distance. We were nearly home by then; but our leader had saved the steepest bit until the end.

Avoid the rock and roll

My word those last few steps up through the woods to where the cars were parked were steep.

Thank you George for a super walk. Thanks also to Steve for the photos

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after.

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.