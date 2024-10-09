Doncaster Ramblers - A Round at Lindrick. Tuesday 8th Oct 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twenty four members met by the church in South Carlton for a 11 mile walk on a potentially wet day, however, for once our luck was in and it stayed dry all day and as a bonus it was quite warm for the time of year so layers were soon being removed.

After a short briefing and history lesson from our joint walk leaders Neil and Alasdair we were off through fields to Carlton Woods which as predicted by our walk leaders proved to be the muddiest part of the walk.

Continuing through fields we reached the outskirts of Woodseats and then on to “Millionaires Row” where we stopped for our coffee break with Millionaire Shortbread made by Alasdair’s wife, very nice it was to.

“Millionaires Row” is so called because of the size of the houses and their gardens, who else can afford a Bloodhound Missile (see photo’s) and a Hurricane airplane as garden ornaments!

We soon came to the busy A57 which we crossed with care then we followed Lindrick Dale, crossing the railway by a level crossing which brought us to the Chesterfield Canal which we crossed and walked through Old Spring Wood until we reached the canal again.

Another quick history lesson from Alisdair then it was onto the canal towpath which forms part of the Cuckoo Way, past several sets of locks, including a triple stair lock, to our lunch stop at Turnerwood Bridge.

Refreshed it was back across the railway on another level crossing.

We then followed the concrete trough of the canal water feeder, through the woodland of Moses Seat and into Lindrick Golf course which is famous for holding the Ryder Cup in 1957 (see photos).

Past the Club house we risked life and limb crossing the A57 again. A pleasant walk-through woodland and fields brought us to Owday Lane and a 500m section of road walking then it was back into fields eventually reaching South Carlton where we walked past Carlton Mill (see photos) and the church as we got back to our cars.

Many thanks to Neil and Alasdair for leading and back marking this walk on a route many of us had not done before. Stephen J Tomlinson

