Doncaster rail workers take to picket line in five day strike over pay

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members at Hitachi Rail working as maintenance engineers have walked out at sites in Doncaster, Bounds Green in London and Craigentinny in Scotland, in protest at a 6% pay offer.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Workers at Hitachi Rail do a range of highly skilled work ensuring that trains and infrastructure are all working properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“However, bosses at the multi-million pound company are undervaluing their own staff by being greedy and not offering a decent pay rise.

Workers at Hitachi Rail in Doncaster have walked out for five days in a pay dispute. Photo: David Lang.

“This sustained action by Hitachi Rail workers will send a clear message to the company that we will not rest until we get a negotiated settlement on pay, that rewards our members sufficiently.”

Members of Unite at the company will also be on strike on the same days.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Hitachi is making enormous profits in the UK and yet it is trying to short-change our members with this real-terms pay cut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These workers are highly skilled and perform a safety critical role and yet are being chronically undervalued by their employer.

“Hitachi need to know our members won’t stand for such penny pinching.”

Unite regional officer John McGookin added: “Our members haven’t had a decent pay rise in years and yet Hitachi continues to rake in massive profits.