Doncaster Radio: City's dedicated station unveils its brand new studios

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A radio station dedicated to Doncaster has unveiled its brand new studios in the city.

Doncaster Radio has opened a state of the art studio at Mexborough Business Centre – and guests were given a sneak peak behind the scenes at an open day.

It is the latest move by the firm to fill the gap created by the demise of Trax FM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, Doncaster Radio was unveiled as the new name for TX1, the station which was born following the closure of Trax.

Doncaster businessman Mark Chadwick was among the guests at the new studios of Doncaster Radio.

The station broadcasts across Doncaster and Bassetlaw, with bosses saying the set-up has a “fierce commitment” to both areas.

Broadcasting seven days a week, the station offers a wide mix of music, chat, news, sport and features from a wide variety of presenters.

Among the first guests at the new studio was Doncaster businessman Mark Chadwick, who spoke about the ongoing fight to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Chadwick, who runs Doncaster’s Stadium Garage, has been instrumental in the public fight to get the airpory back in business.

The station was born out of the ashes of Trax FM.

For more than two decades, Trax FM was one of Doncaster's most popular listens – but when it was axed and replaced with a nationwide station called Greatest Hits Radio in 2020, a void was created for a truly local station with local presenters focusing on local issues.

Doncaster Radio, staffed and produced by a host of presenters from the ex-Trax stable, stepped in to fill the gap.