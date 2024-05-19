Doncaster Radio: City's dedicated station unveils its brand new studios
Doncaster Radio has opened a state of the art studio at Mexborough Business Centre – and guests were given a sneak peak behind the scenes at an open day.
It is the latest move by the firm to fill the gap created by the demise of Trax FM.
Last year, Doncaster Radio was unveiled as the new name for TX1, the station which was born following the closure of Trax.
The station broadcasts across Doncaster and Bassetlaw, with bosses saying the set-up has a “fierce commitment” to both areas.
Broadcasting seven days a week, the station offers a wide mix of music, chat, news, sport and features from a wide variety of presenters.
Among the first guests at the new studio was Doncaster businessman Mark Chadwick, who spoke about the ongoing fight to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
Mr Chadwick, who runs Doncaster’s Stadium Garage, has been instrumental in the public fight to get the airpory back in business.
For more than two decades, Trax FM was one of Doncaster's most popular listens – but when it was axed and replaced with a nationwide station called Greatest Hits Radio in 2020, a void was created for a truly local station with local presenters focusing on local issues.
Doncaster Radio, staffed and produced by a host of presenters from the ex-Trax stable, stepped in to fill the gap.
