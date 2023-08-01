Doncaster Radio: City's dedicated station rebrands to new name from TX1

Doncaster Radio is the new name for TX1, which was born out of the demise of Trax FM.

A spokesman for the station said: “TX1 Radio is reborn with a name change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please spread the word and let everyone know that Doncaster Radio launches with a fierce commitment to all that’s local across Doncaster and Bassetlaw.

TX1 has rebranded to Doncaster Radio.

“Don’t worry all your favourite broadcasters will still be here seven days a week.”

For more than two decades, Trax FM was one of Doncaster's most popular listens – but when it was axed and replaced with a nationwide station called Greatest Hits Radio in 2020, a void was created for a truly local station with local presenters focusing on local issues.