Doncaster Radio: City's dedicated station rebrands to new name from TX1
Doncaster Radio is the new name for TX1, which was born out of the demise of Trax FM.
A spokesman for the station said: “TX1 Radio is reborn with a name change.
“Please spread the word and let everyone know that Doncaster Radio launches with a fierce commitment to all that’s local across Doncaster and Bassetlaw.
“Don’t worry all your favourite broadcasters will still be here seven days a week.”
For more than two decades, Trax FM was one of Doncaster's most popular listens – but when it was axed and replaced with a nationwide station called Greatest Hits Radio in 2020, a void was created for a truly local station with local presenters focusing on local issues.
TX1, staffed and produced by a host of presenters from the ex-Trax stable, stepped in to fill the gap before the switch to the new name of Doncaster Radio.