Doncaster Racecourse to host autism friendly race days after signing up to new scheme

The Town Moor track has already hosted a pilot project earlier this year, aimed at making racing more accessible to people with autism.

Bosses have teamed up with Autism In Racing which aims to promote awareness of the condition and help people with autism enjoy a safe and enjoyable day at the races.

A spokesman for Doncaster Racecourse said: “Do you know a family who would like to be part of the Autism in Racing pilot event at Doncaster Racecourse?

Doncaster Racecourse is staging autism friendly race days.

“The days are for children with autism of primary school age and their family to enjoy a day out.

"There will be lots to enjoy and you'll be able to access the racecourse early to avoid the rush and have access to the sensory room as a base for the day.”

However, it is understood that the event will be open to people of all ages with autism and applications to attend can be made via email at Racing Together.

The first event was held on August 5, with participants provided with a safe and supportive space to enjoy the second Racing League fixture.

Founded by racing broadcaster Bobby Beevers, Autism in Racing was launched in May with industry support to raise awareness of the condition in the sport.

One of the key initiatives was the staging of six autism-friendly racedays, and Beevers, who like his 8-year-old daughter Sophia has been diagnosed with the condition, was there at the event in August.

"Since we launched the project, the response from inside and outside of racing has been absolutely phenomenal,” he said.

"We want to give families with autistic members the chance to come and enjoy racing should they wish to. Racing is an inclusive sport and there are big plans for what we want to achieve."

Measure aimed at making the race day more autism friendly include turning down the speakers, providing ear defenders and creating space for families to enjoy the atmosphere.