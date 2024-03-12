Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sports betting company OLBG ranked the country’s best courses to visit – with Doncaster named in eighth spot.

Compiled ahead of the upcoming Cheltenham Festival, the survey ranked the best venues based on ticket prices, review scores, social media followings, article sentiment, search data, and the number of racedays throughout 2024.

However, the Town Moor track, home to the world’s oldest Classic horse race in the St Leger, first run in 1776, missed out on being named Yorkshire’s number one, with both Beverley and York finishing ahead in the rankings.

The top 10 UK racecourses in 2024 were

1 Ascot

2 Cheltenham

3 Newbury

4 Goodwood

5 Beverley

6 York

7 Chester

8 Doncaster

9 Musselburgh

10 Aintree

Richard Moffat, CEO & Gambling Industry Expert at OLBG, said: “Racing meets in the UK go way beyond the dazzle of Cheltenham, Ascot, and Aintree, and there truly is something for everyone and all the family; we wanted to create a study to pinpoint this.

“The launch of OLBG’s 2024 Day At The Races guide proceeds a week where racing is at the forefront of the UK sporting media, whilst more than 70,000 attendees will see the action unfold at Cheltenham throughout the four-day event.