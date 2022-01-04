Doncaster Racecourse flops in sex stakes as survey reveals less romps than any other track

But the survey was bad news for Doncaster Racecourse – with racegoers getting it on at Town Moor less than any other course in the country.

The survey by freebets.com also found 14 per cent of men had cheated on their partners during a big day out.

But just four per cent of women admitted the same, with those aged 25 to 34 most likely to get saucy.

The new study says people indulge in sex romps at Doncaster less than any other racecourse.

Some 17 per cent of people said they had got fruity when attending Royal Ascot, the jewel in the crown of the Flat racing season.

The posh meeting, held during the peak summer month of June, is famed for top hats and top fashion.

Another 12 per cent of punters said they had come ‘under starkers orders’ at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

At the Epsom Derby - The Queen's favourite event - the figure was nine per cent while Newcastle was also popular with seven per cent of the 2,000 people surveyed.

Performing less well was York with five per cent, while Doncaster flopped completely with just three per cent.

Freebets told The Mirror: "Backing a winner and having a couple of drinks is a heady mix. Couples get carried away."