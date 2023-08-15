Doncaster Racecourse celebrates newly launched St Leger Community Funday with talent show

Taking place on Sunday 17th September, this brand-new addition to the St Leger Festival promises to celebrate local talent, paving the way for legends of the future.

Designed to captivate and entertain, the 'Discovering' stage is set to be a vibrant showcase of diverse talent, echoing the spirit of shows like 'Britain's Got Talent'.

Musicians, comedians, dancers, magicians, and all manner of performers are invited to showcase their skills and enter the competition to win a chance to perform at this legendary racing event.

To participate, interested acts are required to submit a two-minute video showcasing their talents, along with a brief biography outlining their act.

Submissions must be sent to [email protected] by 23:59 on Wednesday 23 August. Following the submission period, a panel of experts will review all entries and select seven lucky winners who will have the opportunity to take to the stage.

The Discovering' stage will provide a captivating backdrop for these talented individuals, complete with state-of-the-art production and the chance to perform in front of thousands of festival attendees.

To demonstrate their commitment to local talent, each act selected to perform will be rewarded with a cash prize and technical support for their performance. With seven slots available, each act will take the stage during the St Leger Community Funday, creating an exciting and diverse lineup for all those attending.

The fun doesn’t stop there though at the St Leger Community Funday! Marvel at stilt walkers towering the grounds, transform into superheroes and the animal kingdom with face painters and engage with a jampacked schedule of activity in partnership with charity Active Fusion.

The day will also end with the fans favourite Leger Legends Race, where former legends of the racing scene will go head-to-head in a charity race, the only one of its kind in the UK.

What's more, children under 18 can enjoy FREE entry, making this an ideal opportunity for families to create lasting memories.

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse, said: “We wanted to celebrate the launch of the St Leger Community Funday by shining a spotlight on emerging local talent. Not just limiting it to musicians, we want anyone and everyone to put themselves forward for this brand-new competition and show us why they should be taking to the ‘Discovering’ stage this September. It promises to be a feast of fun and entertainment and we’re really excited that it’s making its debut this year, in what promises to be the biggest and best St Leger Festival ever.”

The festival spans across four action-packed days of racing, commencing with the Ladies Day on Thursday 14th September, and finishing with the spectacular St Leger Community Funday on Sunday 17th September. Additionally, Friday 15th September will see the return of the Doncaster Cup, whilst Saturday 16th September will hold the famous St Leger Stakes Day.

For more information and updates about the 'Discovering' talent competition and the St Leger Community Funday, please visit: https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/news/racing/st-leger-community-funday-to-celebrate-local-talent

General admission adult tickets start from just £16 when booked online in advance, saving you £5 off gate prices on the day.